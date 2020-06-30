UBS Group AG Sells 6,461 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Barclays PLC raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.50. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

PDL Community Bancorp Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

