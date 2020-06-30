UBS Group AG Sells 5,894 Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProSight Global by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSight Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million.

In related news, Director Steven W. Carlsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Papalia purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,807.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,266 shares of company stock valued at $196,787 over the last ninety days.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

