UBS Group AG Sells 42,772 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of FRPT opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,359.77 and a beta of 0.81. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $89.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

