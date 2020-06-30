UBS Group AG Sells 3,044 Shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

