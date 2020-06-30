UBS Group AG Sells 269,408 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 80.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.