UBS Group AG Sells 26,059 Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Mustang Bio by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 182,767 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 53.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.68. Mustang Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 423,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,500 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.