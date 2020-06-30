UBS Group AG Sells 22,567 Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rev Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rev Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rev Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

REVG stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.