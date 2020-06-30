UBS Group AG Sells 11,519 Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $792.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

