UBS Group AG Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

PSCE opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.