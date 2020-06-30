UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

