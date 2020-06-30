UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

