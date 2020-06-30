UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 2,204 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $57,648,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,282,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.41 million for the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

