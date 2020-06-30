UBS Group AG Purchases 3,678 Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 282.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

