UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

