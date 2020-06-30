UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 400.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

