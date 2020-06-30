UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 434,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.