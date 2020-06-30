UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 1,341.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

URE opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $100.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

