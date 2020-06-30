UBS Group AG Invests $51,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

