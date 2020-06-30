UBS Group AG Invests $48,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

