UBS Group AG Invests $46,000 in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRIL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.18. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

