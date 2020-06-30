UBS Group AG Invests $45,000 in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZIV opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

