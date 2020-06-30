UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Everspin Technologies worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 12.82%.

In related news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,457 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $36,780.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at $155,255.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.