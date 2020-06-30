UBS Group AG Has $49,000 Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.