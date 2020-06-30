UBS Group AG Has $48,000 Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 111,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,021.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE NGVC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $277.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

