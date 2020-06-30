UBS Group AG Has $48,000 Stock Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Flexsteel Industries worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXS opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In related news, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $90,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,946 shares of company stock worth $646,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

