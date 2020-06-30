UBS Group AG Has $48,000 Stake in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of RMNI opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Rimini Street Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,808.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,354.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,942 shares of company stock worth $384,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

