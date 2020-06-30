UBS Group AG Has $47,000 Stock Position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NYSE:CCB opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

