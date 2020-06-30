UBS Group AG Has $47,000 Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NCB stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

