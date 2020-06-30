UBS Group AG Has $46,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 1,244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MIDU opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

