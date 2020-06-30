UBS Group AG Has $45,000 Position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

