UBS Group AG Grows Position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 2,233.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

Get Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF alerts:

KOIN stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.