UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XP were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,791,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSE:XP opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

XP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

