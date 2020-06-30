UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Meridian Bank worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRBK opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,352. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Meridian Bank Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

