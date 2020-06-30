UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,250,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,014,299 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 82,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,797.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,033.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

