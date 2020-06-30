UBS Group AG Decreases Position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 73,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

