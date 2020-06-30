UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Titan International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 109.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Titan International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

