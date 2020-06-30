UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 5.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,063,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 509,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 97.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 91.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

