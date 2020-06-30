UBS Group AG Cuts Position in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $39,024.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,034. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

