UBS Group AG Buys 7,553 Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

