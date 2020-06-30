UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BSMP stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

