UBS Group AG Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA BZQ opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

