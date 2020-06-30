UBS Group AG Acquires 9,410 Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 281.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $15,909,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. GreenSky Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $891.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.24.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

