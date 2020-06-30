Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,592 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Byline Bancorp worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

