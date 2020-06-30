Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 189,201 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

ARMK opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

