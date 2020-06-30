Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,300 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Boise Cascade worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,071,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

