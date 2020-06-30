Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

