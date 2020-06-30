Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.94 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

