Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.08

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and traded as high as $144.92. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at $143.20, with a volume of 3,728,387 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BBOX. Barclays raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective (up from GBX 120 ($1.48)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.86) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.82).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($23,824.76).

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

