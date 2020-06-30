Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 1,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 292,874 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

GTS stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. Triple-S Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $896.44 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

