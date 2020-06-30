Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.65

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.65 and traded as low as $112.50. Trifast shares last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 44,213 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 208 ($2.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.65.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

